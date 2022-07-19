Fireworks, campfires banned under Weber Co. Fire Restriction Order

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Due to extremely dry conditions in the area, Weber County issued a Stage 1 Fire Restriction Order on Tuesday.

The order limits where fires can be legally burned, including a ban on all campfires and fireworks until conditions improve.

Under the order, the following acts are now prohibited in Weber County:

No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in approved campgrounds, and picnic areas. -OR- In permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation. Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition, or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets. Cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation. Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engines without an approved and working spark arrestor.

The new Stage 1 order covers all Unincorporated Weber County, Uintah City, and parts of West Haven City.

"Conditions vary greatly throughout Weber County, and it is important that everyone use good judgment when deciding to have a campfire in an approved fire pit. If a campfire gets out of control and creates a wildland fire, the individuals responsible for the fire may be held responsible for the costs associated with fighting the fire," the county wrote in a release announcing the order.

Several wildfires have broken out across the state over the last few weeks, burning thousands of acres and forcing the mobilization of fire crews into hazardous areas.

Lower valley fire restriction map

Upper valley fire restriction map