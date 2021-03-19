Menu

First-ever Daybreak Soap Box Derby looking for racers

Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 19, 2021
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — If using gravity instead of high-powered engines is your idea of racing, now's the time to enter the first-ever Daybreak Soap Box Derby.

The racing will take place April 24 in Kitty Hawk in Highland Park with races running from 3-6:30 p.m.

Anyone is allowed to enter and participate in two divisions: Stock (ages 10 to 18) and Freestyle (12 and up). Prizes will be awarded for the most creative cars and race winners.

The stock division uses the iconic cars from the original Soap Box derbies and can be purchased here. But if you're creative and want to design a special vehicle all your own, the Freestyle division is for you.

All entries will cost $20 and those interested in registering can CLICK HERE.

All vehicles will be checked for braking, steering, and proper wheels.

