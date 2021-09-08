First responders from deadly I-15 pileup recognized, honored

Along with local leaders in Millard County, Governor Spencer Cox and Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson expressed their gratitude for the work done by more than 100 first responders on Tuesday night.

“I pray that we will never need you again and I know that we will, five minutes from now somewhere in this state, someone wearing your badge or your uniform or your calling will be called upon and you’ll respond,” said Governor Cox, who called the group of first responders "heroes" for their everyday actions in addition to the response on July 25 on I-15 in Millard County.

On July 25th, 22 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-15 in Millard County resulting in 8 lives lost.



Tonight in Fillmore, first responders who answered the call that afternoon are being recognized and honored. pic.twitter.com/HPb24ZgJcK — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) September 8, 2021

“July 25th proved that very test. We're as good as anywhere. I’m so honored to be considered among you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Millard County Sheriff Richard Jacobson.

The first responders honored outside of the Utah Territorial Statehouse in Fillmore on Tuesday included EMS personnel, tow truck drivers, dispatchers, troopers, deputies, firefighters, among others.

“I think for us, and for me personally, I would want to give the care I would want my family to have if they were on the road and something was to happen to them like this. That’s what we try to do is give them the same care that we would want our family to have,” said Kim Rowell, the EMS director for Millard County, who responded as an EMT to the scene. “It was just lots of death, lots of people everywhere, and it’s kind of hard to talk about. Just a lot of emotions tied into it.”

