Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flames, smoke from large house fire seen across Salt Lake Valley

West Jordan House Fire 1.jpg
Sean Dixon and Joe Seifried
West Jordan House Fire 1.jpg
Posted at 4:00 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 18:37:34-04

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Smoke from a large house fire in West Jordan was seen across the Salt Lake Valley as the home burned on Wednesday.

West Jordan Fire Video

Witnesses say the house is located near Copper Hills High School at around 5600 West and 8200 South, just east of the Mountain View Corridor.

Photos shared with FOX 13 News showed a thick black plume of smoke rising from the fire site.

West Jordan House Fire
View of the West Jordan house fire on Thursday
West Jordan House Fire.jpg

It's not known if anyone was in the home when the fire began, or if residents were injured.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere