'Flaming W' to light up Weber State mountainside

OGDEN, Utah — What once was just a yearly event at Weber State University will now become a permanent fixture glowing above the Ogden campus.

With construction set for this summer, a new "W" shield that displays Wildcat pride high atop Mount Ogden will soon light up throughout the year, and not just during homecoming week.

A solar-powered "Flaming W" version will replace the electric "W" that has shined bright for 45 years. With new purple and white bulbs, the school said the shield will be lit up to celebrate Weber State occasions such as home game wins, commencement ceremonies and homecoming.

The first "W" back in 1937 was a literal flaming version, ignited by 100 cans of kerosene. The current version was created in 1979.

“There have long been attempts to put a permanent W on the mountainside,” said Weber State President Brad Mortensen. “The temporary one has been a source of pride for our Wildcats and the community, and the new one will only amplify that school spirit.”

According to the school, the majority of funding has already been secured for the new "Flaming W," but Weber State hopes to raise the remaining $500,000 to light up the fixture in time for this year's homecoming in October.

Those looking to donate to the project can CLICK HERE.