Flash floods hit Pack Creek Fire burn scar area near Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The burn scar area from a wildfire last summer near Moab experienced flash flooding Saturday afternoon, with floodwaters flowing through dry creek beds and crossing at least one road.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Pack Creek Fire burn scar area, which includes part of both Grand County and San Juan County. The wildfire burned approximately 9,000 acres in June of 2021.

Flash Flood Warning including Grand County, UT, San Juan County, UT until 5:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/uUD5egcoWE — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) July 30, 2022

The Grand County Sheriff's Office and San Juan County Emergency Management both warned residents and visitors of flash flood conditions in the area due to heavy rain in the La Sal Mountains. They specifically warned of flash floods in Moab and Spanish Valley, as well as U.S. Highway 191 between mile markers 114 and 122.

FOX 13 News viewers sent videos (seen above) of floodwaters crossing a road near Old City Park in Moab and other areas of Grand County.