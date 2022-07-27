SALT LAKE CITY — A flight from London to Los Angeles was forced to land in Salt Lake City after a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit.

Virgin Atlantic flight 141 was scheduled to land at LAX around 4:20 p.m. (PDT) but was diverted to the SLC International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. (MDT).

Airport officials said an unruly passenger attempted* to breach the cockpit mid-flight. Further details on what happened leading up to that incident or how the passenger was stopped were not immediately available.

FOX 13 News captured video of the passenger being escorted from a Virgin Atlantic plane at the airport (seen above).

The flight resumed and left SLC for Los Angeles around 7:30 p.m., according to flightaware.com.

*While the original report said the passenger breached the cockpit, FOX 13 News later learned the individual attempted to breach the area but was unsuccessful.