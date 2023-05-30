Flood concerns remain despite cancellation of watch, advisory

LOGAN, Utah — Despite a flood watch and advisory being canceled in parts of Utah, other designations remain in place across the state as the potential for flooding danger continues to exist.

The National Weather Service announced Tuesday that both a Flood Advisory for the South Fork of the Ogden River and a Flood Watch for the Duchesne River near Myton were both canceled, while the designation for the Logan River has been downgraded to a Flood Advisory.

Despite the cancellations and downgrades, the following alerts remain in place:



Flood Warning - Sevier River near Hatch

- Sevier River near Hatch Flood Warning - Bear River from Woodruff to state line

- Bear River from Woodruff to state line Flood Advisory - Bear River near Corrine

Minor flooding is currently occurring along the Sevier River, with daily peaks being seen each morning. The NWS reports the "river will oscillate between minor and moderate flood stage." River flows are expected to gradually decrease with the potential to drop below flood state by the weekend.

While the Logan River was downgraded to a Flood Advisory, flooding is expected to continue to impact the Birch Glen summer home development and various campgrounds in Logan Canyon.

Flooding is forecast to continue to impact ranches and farms that have already been damaged in northeast Utah along the Bear River from below the Woodruff Narrows Reservoir to the Utah/Wyoming line. Reservoir releases and melting snowpack is contributing to the flooding in locations such as Randolph and Woodruff.

Much remains of Utah's record breaking snowpack that continues to fuel the high flows seen in the state's waterways.