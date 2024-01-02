Flu, respiratory illnesses continue to rise in Utah, but residents fail to get protected

GUNNISON, Utah — Pharmacist Shawn Sorensen says the Gunnison Market Pharmacy in central Utah is seeing more cases of flu and other respiratory illnesses, but giving far fewer flu shots this season.

"People are definitely more resistant to get the shots this year than they have been. I think we burned them out with the COVID shots a little bit," Sorenson said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are seeing elevated and increasing levels of flu-like illnesses in most areas of the country. More than 30 states are currently seeing high or very high levels, including all around Utah, although the state still ranks at a moderate level.

During the week before Christmas, 29,00 people were admitted to hospitals with COVID 19, with another 15,000 with the flu and thousands more with RSV, and those numbers are only expected to go up.

Other CDC numbers show all Utah counties with an increase in emergency room visits due to flu or respiratory illnesses.

"Ever since COVID hit we’ve been seeing up and down and haven’t gotten back to a baseline of normal yet," Sorenson explained.

Intermountain Healthcare's GermWatch shows a trend with influenza A and B cases at a sharp rise. With the flu season not peaking until March, there’s still plenty of time to get shots that are available at most pharmacies, clinics and doctors offices across the state.