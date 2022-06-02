Watch
Flying sparks attract UHP trooper to DUI driver

Driving without tire
DUI driver didn’t know tire was missing when stopped by UHP.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jun 02, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — An alert Utah Highway Patrol trooper got a very drunk driver off the road Wednesday night.

According to an Instagram post, the trooper noticed a vehicle and could see sparks flying from it.

The trooper then determined the vehicle was missing a tire and the wheel was making the sparks.

The trooper stopped the car and the driver apparently hadn’t noticed a tire was missing.

A DUI investigation found the driver to be 3.7 times the legal limit.

The Instagram concluded by saying, “Great work Trooper!”

