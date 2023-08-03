Folk festival, carnivals, tacofest, India food fair and MORE happening this weekend!

As we enter the last full month of the summer season, it's the perfect time to head out to a weekend event near you!

Here's what's going on this weekend:

CARBON COUNTY

Price City International Days Festival

Start the day out with a FREE breakfast on Saturday, then continue the fun with a disc golf tournament, live entertainment, a car show, carnival, free petting zoo and more before things wrap up with a drone light show! If you can't catch the fun on Saturday don't worry, even more events are happening on Thursday and Friday. Check the schedule for all the details.

DAVIS COUNTY

Davis Heritage Festival

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend this event to learn about art, quilting, food, gardening and other aspects of history in Davis County. Kids can enjoy horse rides, train rides, crafts, local entertainment and delicious food. Happening Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Utah State University Botanical Center in Kaysville.

Roy Days

Roy Days is wrapping up this weekend with its final day on Saturday! If you haven't caught any of the fun yet, you'll be able to enjoy a car show, entertainment, vendor booths, a fun zone and basketball tournament at George Wahlen Park as well as a BMX Demo at West Park and fireworks!

IRON COUNTY

Geology Jamboree

Cedar Breaks National Monument is hosting a festival all about geology and the landscape of Utah. Learn about fossils, history of the area and more at this event on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and continuing through the day.

JUAB COUNTY

Juab County Fair

The day starts with a trap shoot, horse show and cornhole tournament before continuing with a rodeo and dance! All the fun is happening in Juab County at various placed throughout Nephi. And you're in luck because the fair is happening until next Saturday so there's plenty of time to sneak in some events.

KANE COUNTY

Kane County Fair

At the Kane County Fair, you can expect plenty of events and community fun with a horse show, shooting contest, golf scramble and more. The fun continues next weekend as well. check the full schedule for more details.

MORGAN COUNTY

Morgan County Fair

The Morgan County Fair is wrapping up this weekend and you have a few more days to participate in all the action. There are so many events that you're sure to find something for everybody in your family. A pet show, mini golf, Survivor game, climbing wall, quilt auction, parachuters, rodeo and MORE will keep you entertained all day long. Check the full schedule for more details!

RICH COUNTY

Bear Lake Raspberry Days

A classic Utah summer event, head to Bear Lake to celebrate Raspberry Days! There's a parade on Thursday, a pie eating contest, concert and festival on Friday and a 5k run, bingo, festival, boat parade, even more live music and fireworks on Saturday.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Pacific Islander Skate Night



Kick off Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Utah with a community celebration at Millcreek Common! Happening Friday from 6-10 p.m. Guests can expect, food, entertainment, games and plenty of roller skating.

Sandlot on the Sandlot



To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Sandlot, the cast of the movie will be in the Beehive State for a weekend of baseball, movie viewing and more events for superfans! On Friday, some of the cast members will be at Smith's Ballpark to throw out the first pitch and meet fans. The fun continues on Saturday when the movie will be played on the actual sandlot in Salt Lake City. Tickets required!

Midvale Harvest Days

Celebrate friendship and community in Midvale with food truck Friday, a concert in the park, fun run, bingo, festival and fireworks on Friday and Saturday! Events are happening throughout the day Saturday at Midvale City Park.

Gift of Life run



Celebrate the gift of life and organ donation at this fun run happening Saturday at Sugar House Park! Bring friends and family to walk or run a 2K or 5K race and spread awareness about the gift of organ donation. Registration required.

Back to School Giveaway

On Saturday, children and families who may need a little financial help to get ready to head back to school can go to the Christian Life Center at 1055 North Redwood Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect free school supplies, backpacks and other essentials. It'll be a full day of fun for the whole family as schools prepare to welcome students back for another year.

Indian Food Fair



Enjoy a slice of India in Salt Lake City at this annual fair happening on Saturday at Liberty Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a variety of vendors and mouth-watering delicacies for guests to try! FREE for everyone!

Utah Tacofest

Taco lovers! This one's for you. Head to the Utah State Fairpark on Saturday and Sunday for Tacofest! Live music, a car show, kids zone, folkloric dancing, special giveaways, and 20+ taco vendors will provide delicious bites for visitors to try! The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Community Bomba

Head to the South Salt Lake Community Center auditorium on Saturday from 3-7 p.m. for an evening of Bomba with Bomba Marilé! Free event and open to everyone, bring non-alcoholic food or drinks to share! Sing, dance and play bomba, games and get to know new people in the community!

Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month Kick-Off

At Lodestone Park in Kearns on Saturday, bring a lawn chair and enjoy performances, vendors and food to celebrate Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month. The fun is happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Teacher Appreciation Days



As teachers prepare to head back to the classroom, Ikea in Draper is trying to show its appreciation for educators with an event filled with swag bags, giveaways, tips, raffles, workshops and more. The first event is happening Saturday while another appreciation night will take place on Wednesday, August 9. Register in advance and bring a teacher ID to get free stuff!

World Connections Festival



Celebrate cultural diversity in Utah with performers, artisans and treats! Happening at the Discovery Gateway Children's Museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A henna artist, craft artists, dance groups and more will entertain guests of all ages. Entrance to the event is free with museum admission.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Summit County Fair

This traditional small-town county fair embraces cowboys and Western traditions with a demolition derby, food vendors and more. Happening at the fairgrounds through next Saturday.

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele County Fair

The Tooele County Fair is in full swing this weekend with fun for everyone! A rodeo, demolition derby, livestock show, carnival, concessions and plenty of live entertainment will be happening from now through Saturday.

UINTAH COUNTY

The Crystal Festival

This FREE festival is great for everyone to check out a variety of rocks, minerals and crystals! Happening at the Uintah Conference Center in Vernal on Saturday and Sunday.

UTAH COUNTY

Santaquin Orchard Days

Celebrate Santaquin and all of its charm at Orchard Days - running from now until Saturday! On Saturday, visitors can participate in a 5K run, car show, parade, food, inflatables, quilt show, art show, library fundraiser, concert and fireworks to wrap the fun up! Many events are happening at the Rodeo Grounds, but check the full schedule for specifics.

Utah County Fair

Fried foods, rides, shows and all the classic fair festivities will be at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds from now until Saturday night! Tickets are required and you'll catch plenty of fun for the entire family.

World Folkfest

The largest international folk dance festival in the United States is bringing together cultural dance groups from all over the world to share their traditions through dance! There will also be traditional costumes, music, global food trucks, photo-ops, giveaways and much more for the whole family to enjoy. Happening at the arts Park in Springville. Tickets required!

Lindon Days

Celebrating Lindon residents, Lindon Days are back again! On Saturday, there will be a community breakfast, cardboard boat regatta, free swim day, dime dive, belly flop competition, food vendors, a craft, concert, fireworks and MORE! Don't miss the parade on Friday night. Check the magazine of fun for all the details on where and when to go.

WASATCH COUNTY

Wasatch County Fair Days

The Wasatch County Fair Days are wrapping up this weekend with plenty of fun through Saturday. There are tons of exhibits plus a livestock sale, country market, carnival, talent show, parade, stampede, rodeo, fireworks and more.

WEBER COUNTY

First Friday Art Stroll



It's the first week of a new month which means it's time to get out and enjoy the local art scene in Ogden at the First Friday Art Stroll. Happening from 6-9 p.m., you can check out exhibit openings, artist receptions and live music at venues and in the streets throughout the city. Check out the map for specifics on locations.

Night of Nostalgia



Enjoy FREE skating on Friday at the Neptune Skating Rink in Ogden! Entry and skate rentals are all free for people of all ages and there will also be a photo booth and prize giveaways! The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. and lasts until midnight!

Ogden Pride Festival

