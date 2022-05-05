Salt Lake City to enact safety measures following wave of deadly accidents

SALT LAKE CITY — After a rash of recent accidents involving vehicles on and off Utah roadways, local Salt Lake City officials announced measures to keep roads safe.

Over the last two weeks, five people, including four children, have died in accidents that also involved motor vehicles. The majority of deaths were caused by alcohol-related accidents, some of which were hit-and-run incidents.

So far this year, Salt Lake City has had nine fatal auto-pedestrian accidents.

"It's unacceptable and we must do more," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Mendenhall, along with the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police Department, talked about how to keep residents safe while near the road.

During the briefing, Mendenhall announced the city will create a Safe Streets Task Force involving multiple departments to identify critical areas where intervention is needed to prevent future crashes.

The city will also partner with the Utah Department of Transportation's Zero Fatalities education program to prevent drowsy, distracted and impaired driving.

Mendenhall said she recommended $2 million in the latest budget proposal to invest in traffic "calming" throughout the city's neighborhoods.

The string of deadly accidents began on April 26 when 13-year-old Eli Mitchell was struck and killed by a driver who police say had consumed seven beers before hitting the teen in West Jordan.

On Monday, two children, both 3-years-old, were killed when a driver allegedly high on meth careened off a Utah County road into a corral where the kids were playing.

Less than 24 hours later, multiple deadly incidents occurred in Salt Lake County that killed a woman five months pregnant, and a 5-year-old Sandy girl whom family called a "miracle child."