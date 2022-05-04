Deadly hit-and-run suspect had 7 beers before accident, charges say

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The driver accused of hitting and killing a 13-year-old West Jordan boy last month allegedly had seven beers in the hours before the deadly accident, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Mason Andrews Ohms, 50, was charged on multiple counts, including criminal homicide for the death of Eli Mitchell on April 26.

Mitchell was riding his bike home from the grocery store when police say he was hit by Ohms' pickup truck. After hitting Mitchell, Ohms is accused of driving away from the scene, only to stop moments later to remove the bike from under his vehicle and throwing it behind a nearby business.

Police were able to trace Ohms' movements to a bar next to the accident scene. The bar's security video showed Ohms arriving at around 12:45 p.m. and staying inside until nearly 6 p.m.

While at the bar, video showed Ohms drinking seven 20 oz. beers, ordering his last at 5:18 p.m., before leaving the building.

About one minute after driving away from the bar, Ohms is believed to have hit Mitchell on his bike.

When interviewed by police at this Saratoga Springs home, Ohms, who has four prior DUI convictions, told them, "I felt a bump and did not know what it was."

Ohms' wife told police her husband "didn't sound like himself" when she called him after officers arrived at their home. Upon arriving at the house, Ohms allegedly told his wife that "something bad happened," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Preliminary results of a blood test given to Ohms nearly six hours after the accident measured a blood alcohol content level of .10, well over Utah's legal limit.