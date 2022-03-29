Foo Fighters cancel Salt Lake concert, other dates following death of Taylor Hawkins

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters announced it would be canceling the remainder of their current tour, including the stop scheduled for Salt Lake City in August.

Hawkins died Friday ahead of the band's concert in Bogota, Colombia. The country's attorney general previously announced that tests found traces of THC, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids in Hawkins' body, although a cause of death has still not been announced.

Foo Fighters relayed the decision to cancel their tour over social media Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band wrote. "We're sorry and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take the time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

The band was set to perform at USANA Amphitheater on August 8, meaning Foo Fighters last performed in Utah in Dec. 2017 at Vivint Arena. The current tour featuring over 50 dates was set to take the band across North America and Europe.

Information on refunds for fans who purchased tickets to the Utah concert, and other shows around the country, have not yet been released.