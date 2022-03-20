Fore! DUI driver caught on Salt Lake City golf course

SALT LAKE CITY — A new hazard was found on a Salt Lake City golf course over the weekend that had nothing to do with sand bunkers or water.

Salt Lake City Police Department Pick up truck sits on Rose Park Golf Course after driver stopped for DUI

Police said a man gave an alternate meaning to driving the fairway when he took his pick up truck for a spin on the Rose Park Golf Course.

No golfers were on the course when the man tee'd off on his dangerous escapade.

Salt Lake City Police Department Pick up truck sits near 7th hole of the Rose Park Golf Course in Salt Lake City

In photos shared by police, one of the truck's tires appeared to be flat, although it's not known if that is what caused the suspect to end his drive.

The man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City Police and arrested for suspected DUI.