Fore! DUI driver caught on Salt Lake City golf course

SALT LAKE CITY — A new hazard was found on a Salt Lake City golf course over the weekend that had nothing to do with sand bunkers or water.
Police said a man gave an alternate meaning to driving the fairway when he took his pick up truck for a spin on the Rose Park Golf Course.
No golfers were on the course when the man tee'd off on his dangerous escapade.
In photos shared by police, one of the truck's tires appeared to be flat, although it's not known if that is what caused the suspect to end his drive.
The man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City Police and arrested for suspected DUI.