Former BYU athletic director and coach Glen Tuckett dies at 93

PROVO, Utah — Former Brigham Young University athletic director and coach Glen Tuckett died Monday at the age of 93.

Tuckett first served as the Cougars head baseball coach for 17 seasons before becoming athletic director in 1976. He oversaw the BYU athletic program until he retired 1993 after 34 years of service with the school.

A native of Murray, Tuckett's program featured numerous award winners in multiple sports, including Heisman Trophy and Wooden Award winners. BYU won the Western Athletic Conference Commissioner's Cup in 16 of Tuckett's 17 seasons at the helm.

As baseball coach, Tuckett's teams made appearances in the College World Series in 1968 and 1971.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Tuckett family at Glen's passing and want to express our immense gratitude for everything he did for BYU Athletics,” said Tom Holmoe, the current BYU director of athletics. “The awards and statistics during Glen’s tenure speak for themselves. What Glen did here was remarkable, and much of the success we experience here today can be traced back to the foundation Glen helped lay.”