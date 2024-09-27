Former BYU track athlete Scott Mecham dies in mountain biking accident

PROVO, Utah — Former BYU track and field athlete Scott Mecham has died weeks after a mountain biking crash.

The school announced that Mecham died Wednesday after his "bad crash" on Sept. 12. Following the accident, Mecham had to be airlifted due to the location of the trail where the incident occurred and was flown to a nearby hospital and then to the University of Utah Medical Center.

Mecham participated in 30 meets during his BYU career between 2017 and 2019 and holds the school's sixth-best performance in the outdoor 400M hurdles.

"Scott was a great athlete, and an even more incredible person," said Kyle Grossarth, who was Mecham's sprints coach at BYU. "He was a fierce competitor who always left everything out on the track. Scott was an ambassador for BYU and a true disciple of Jesus Christ. He was a man who lived the gospel, always stood up for what was right, was a great teammate and an amazing example.

"He truly embodied what being a BYU student-athlete is all about."

A GoFundMe page has been created for Mecham, who is survived by his wife Cierra and two daughters, Jayden and Parker.