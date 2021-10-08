Former Cox official disputes findings of sexual misconduct investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox's former campaign manager is disputing the findings of an investigation that claimed he engaged in sexual misconduct.

In a joint statement Thursday with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Cox reported an independent investigation found that allegations against Austin Cox (no relation to the governor) made by a campaign employee were true.

The female employee had approached the governor's office and the investigation "substantiated the woman's claims and found previously unreported hostile conduct towards select members of our team," wrote Gov. Cox.

The governor added that Cox resigned before he could be terminated from his position.

On Friday, attorneys representing Austin Cox claimed the allegations were untrue, saying the relationship between their client and the woman who notified the governor's office was "a long-term relationship between two young single adults."

The attorneys said Cox ended the relationship earlier this year.

"We are deeply disappointed in the joint press release issued yesterday via Twitter by Governor Spencer Cox and Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson. Twitter is a powerful forum for advancing political narratives, but it is not the truth," said a statement by Paul C. Burke and Skye Lazaro.

The attorneys added that Austin Cox has not had a fair opportunity to share his side of the story and that they are "confident that any truly fair and impartial investigation would fully vindicate our client from baseless allegations."