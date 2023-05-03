Former friend testifies Vallow Daybell threatened to kill her

BOISE, Idah — During testimony Wednesday in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, a former friend claimed Vallow Daybell threatened kill her after ending their friendship.

Audrey Barattiero was called to the stand to begin Day 21 of Vallow Daybell's trial, according to Nate Eason with the East Idaho News. Barattiero is a former friend of Vallow Daybell's after the two met at a conference in 2018.

Barattiero testified that she spoke with Vallow Daybell every few weeks, but more about spiritual subjects and not personal items. She said when they saw each other in person in 2019, Lori had mentioned that she wanted to "work on" her husband at the time, Charles Vallow, which confused her. Vallow Daybell told Barattiero about people being zombies and possessed.

In a later conversation, Vallow Daybell allegedly told Barattiero that she was working to get the negative spirit out of Charles.

A few months later, Barattiero said Chad Daybell told her that he had spoken to his previous wife, Tammy, about a vision that he would get married again and that it would be to Lori.

During a visit to Barattiero's home in Missouri, Vallow Daybell told Audrey that when people are possessed, they need to taken out. She said that Charles was dark, along with her children, JJ and Tylee, and Tammy Daybell.

Barattiero testified that she told Vallow Daybell that she didn't want to help take out the spirit in Tammy, but Lori continued to pressure her saying "you're supposed to be my friend."

In Oct. 2019, Barattiero said she went to Hawaii and stayed in a hotel with Vallow Daybell and another woman. It was there that Lori told Audrey that Tammy had died about a week earlier and had passed in her sleep. During the visit, Barattiero said Vallow Daybell's behavior was different and that she would get phone calls and leave for a long time.

Barattiero later testified that when she went to Rexburg, Idaho, she saw Chad and Vallow Daybell kissing.

When Barattiero decided to end their friendship in Oct. 2019, Vallow Daybell started laughing, claiming she was naive and too trusting, and threatened to kill her.

"She said she would cut me up and wasn’t in the mental place to do it but would get herself in a place to do it. There would be blood and bleach and something about trash bags. She would bury me in a place nobody would ever find me," Barattiero testified.

When cross-examined by Vallow Daybell's defense attorney, Barattiero was asked why she didn't bring up the threats to a grand jury. She replied that she was too scared to ever mention what Vallow Daybell had told her.