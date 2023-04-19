Former Olympic skier found dead in Cedar City jail

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A former Olympics skier was found dead inside a Cedar City jail early Wednesday.

The Critical Incident Task Force says Jeremy Nobis was alone and unresponsive inside his cell at the Iron Correctional Facility. Life saving efforts were made by jail staff, but the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the facility.

Nobis competed for the United States at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, finishing ninth overall in the giant slalom event.

After serving time in prison for a DUI case out of Iron County in 2019, the St. George News reports an arrest warrant was issued for Nobis when he failed to appear in court via videoconference in 2021. It wasn't until February that he was taken into custody and imprisoned.

Following his time on the U.S. Olympics team, Nobis moved on to other forms of skiing.

"He was known as “The Icon” for his many death-defying descents of super-steep slopes, had his own special-edition Dynastar ski named for him, and helped design new equipment for freeskiing," Olympics.com wrote.

The task force says no foul play is suspected in Nobis' death, but the incident is being investigated.