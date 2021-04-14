Former police chief, officer from McCluskey case seek $10M from University of Utah

Former University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy, who received a full year’s salary and a $6,000 party when he retired amid criticism of his department’s handling of Lauren McCluskey’s case, now says he wasn’t treated fairly and he wants the school to pay him millions, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Miguel Deras, a former officer who showed off explicit photos of McCluskey to his male co-workers and quit his job at the U. before that incident was investigated, claims he deserves millions, too.

The Salt Lake Tribune Dale Brophy, left, the former police chief at the University of Utah; Miguel Deras, right, a former police officer at the school

So does the former deputy police chief, who stepped down and declined to participate in that investigation. And two other former officers have joined them in demanding at least $10 million from the university, arguing they were all mistreated in the fallout from the high-profile case.

Their claims are presented in a legal notice — the first step toward filing a lawsuit or reaching a settlement with a government agency. And they come after the three officers were accused of misconduct or failing to report misconduct, and Brophy and his former deputy chief oversaw the department’s flawed handling of McCluskey’s reports before she was killed on campus in October 2018.

The Salt Lake Tribune obtained a copy of the four-page notice this week through a public records request. It was submitted on Feb. 3 to the Utah attorney general’s office, which legally represents the U. as the flagship college of the state.

Click here to read the Tribune's full report.