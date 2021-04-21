Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Real Salt Lake goalie Nick Rimando rejoins club as coach, ambassador

items.[0].image.alt
Jack Dempsey/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando celebrates his team's goal against the Colorado Rapids during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Commerce City, Colo. Retiring Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando was added to the Major League Soccer All-Star roster on Monday, June 24, 2019, by Commissioner Don Garber. Rimando turned 40 last week and is in his 20th MLS season. He holds the league record for games (497), shutouts (146) and saves (1,662). (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Nick Rimando
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 15:42:14-04

SANDY, Utah — Longtime Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando is returning to the club in a new role.

"Rimando – Major League Soccer’s all-time leader in games played, wins, saves and shutouts – will join the club as a goalkeeping coach for the RSL Academy and will serve as an official club ambassador, participating in community outreach, partnership and ticketing initiatives for the club during the 2021 season," a news release from Real Salt Lake says. "In his on-field role, Rimando will work directly in collaboration with coaching and technical staffs from the RSL Academy, Real Monarchs and RSL, and report directly to RSL Academy Director of Coaching Arnold Rijsenburg to aid in the development of the academy goalkeeper’s technical on-field initiatives and philosophies."

Rimando played for RSL from 2007 until he retired in 2019.

RELATED: 'Appalled, disgusted, but quite honestly not surprised' - Players take stand against Dell Loy Hansen

The club also announced the hirings of Andrew May, Jamie McGregor and Ronny Charry as coaches for the club’s youth development academy Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere