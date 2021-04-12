Former RSL star Kyle Beckerman named UVU soccer coach

OREM, Utah — Kyle Beckerman didn't stay retired for very long as the former Real Salt Lake star was named the new men's soccer head coach at Utah Valley University Monday.

Beckerman retired in December following a 21-year career, the last 14 of those with RSL. Last year, he was named one of the 25 Greatest Players in MLS History.

"I'm very excited to be joining Utah Valley University and can't wait to get started coaching this team. This program already has a solid foundation and I know we can accomplish big things with the support of President Tuminez, Jared Sumsion, and our 12th Wolverines," said Beckerman.

During his MLS career, Beckerman was a nine-time All-Star and four-time club MVP. He also was a starter for the U.S. National Team during the 2014 World Cup, recording 58 caps as a member of the team.

"One of the most rewarding parts of my career was when I had the opportunity to help mentor my teammates in leading by example and sharing the knowledge I've gained over the years. I'm looking forward to stepping into that role full time and dedicating myself to developing these young student-athletes into better players and people," said Beckerman.

While Beckerman has no official coaching experience, his time spent as captain for multiple teams made him the choice for school officials.

"We've watched Kyle Beckerman for many years and knew he had a bright future in coaching. His reputation in the locker room, on the pitch, and in the community are second to none," said UVU Director of Athletics Dr. Jared Sumsion. "His leadership, tenacity and grit as a player and captain are attributes that I'm excited to see manifest in our program with our student-athletes—both on the pitch and in the classroom. He's beloved in the soccer world and in the state of Utah. He's the perfect fit for our program now and into the future.