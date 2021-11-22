Watch
Former Salt Lake City police detective, Capitol riot suspect nears guilty plea

Federal Bureau of Investigation
Photo provided by the FBI shows a man identified as Hardin posing next to a bust of Abraham Lincoln in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 10:59:31-05

WASHINGTON — Another of Utah’s capitol insurrection suspects is close to pleading guilty.

Former Salt Lake City Police Detective Michael Lee Hardin appeared in a virtual hearing Monday morning. Hardin’s attorney says he and the government are hashing out a plea deal.

The judge scheduled a change of plea hearing for January 21.

Hardin is charged with four counts accusing him of entering a restricted building on January 6, 2021. He would be the second Utahn to plead guilty to insurrection crimes.

Jacob k. Wiedrich, of Sandy, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and is awaiting sentencing. In all, seven Utahns are charged with crimes in the riot.

