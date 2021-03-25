Former Utah basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak tweets thanks after being fired

SALT LAKE CITY — Former University of Utah head basketball coach, Larry Krystkowiak, broke his silence Thursday morning, a little over a week after being fired.

In a tweet, Krystkowiak thanked Utah, Salt Lake City and the University Community “for a wonderful decade up here on The Hill.”

Krystkowiak was let go by Athletic Director Mark Harlan on March 16.

Krystkowiak went on to thank the players and his staff, and ended by thanking former Athletic Director, Chris Hill.

“Last but not least, I would like to thank Dr. Hill for believing in me and our mission. Utah will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we will be cheering for the Runnin’ Utes.”

Krystkowiak and the Utes finished with a 12-13 season, the coach's tenth with the program. Utah's season came to a close after they lost to USC in the Pac-12 Tournament.

USC has advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament, along with three other PAC-12 teams, UCLA, Oregon and Oregon State.

Utah went to the NCAA Tournament twice under Krystkowiak's leadership, but have failed to make a postseason tournament since winning the 2018 NIT championship.

Here’s Krystkowiak’s full statement:

Thank you to the state of Utah, the city of Salt Lake and the University Community for a wonderful decade up here on The Hill. I am very fortunate to have met and worked with so many amazing people during my time here. I’m grateful to have forged many lifelong relationships and forever thankful for each and every one of them

To our players, thank you for believing in us and setting a culture of excellence on and off the court -- which I couldn’t be more proud of. It was an absolute privilege and an honor to be your coach. To our staff, thank you for your commitment to this program, the university, and for your unwavering love and support for our student athletes.

Last but not least, I would like to thank Dr. Hill for believing in me and our mission. Utah will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we will be cheering for the Runnin’ Utes.

With love & respect,

Larry Krystkowiak

