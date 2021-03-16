Menu

Utes fire Larry Krystkowiak as head coach

Posted at 5:42 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 23:30:56-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has fired men's basketball head coach Larry Krystkowiak.

Director of Athletics Mark Harlan made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

"The decision comes after a thorough evaluation of the program — both on and off of the court — as I do with every head coach at the conclusion of their seasons." said Harlan in a statement. "Ultimately, our program needs a new voice, a new vision and a new leader who can build upon Larry's foundation and lead us to greater heights in the years ahead. Larry has always been dedicated to our student-athletes, to our University and to the Salt Lake City community, and I am grateful for his decade of service to the University of Utah."

Krystkowiak and the Utes had just wrapped up a 12-13 season, the coach's tenth with the program. Utah's season came to a close after they lost to USC in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Utah went to the NCAA Tournament twice under Krystkowiak's leadership, but have failed to make a postseason tournament since winning the 2018 NIT championship.

