Former Utah lawmaker Haven Barlow dies at 100

SALT LAKE CITY — A former state lawmaker who served in the Utah Legislature for more than 40 years has passed away.

"Haven J. Barlow epitomized a dedicated public servant," Gov. Spencer Cox wrote in a statement Sunday evening. "He served an incredible 42 years in the Utah Legislature as both a member of the Utah House of Representatives and the Utah State Senate, as well as bravely serving the nation in the U.S. Navy. We thank him for his many contributions to the state, and we offer sincere condolences to all who knew and loved him."

The news of Barlow's passing was announced in a Facebook post from his son.

Barlow was a member of the state House of Representatives from 1952 to 1955, then served as a state senator from 1955 to 1994.

He was born in Clearfield and lived his entire life in Davis County — except for his time in the U.S. Navy during World War II, according to a Standard-Examiner article commemorating Barlow's 100th birthday last month.

State Rep. Stephen Handy also reflected on Barlow's life in a tweet posted Sunday evening.

"Very happy, sad today. At 100 it was just a matter of time. What a life! I had the opportunity to accompany this great WWII vet on an Honor Flight to Washington, one of the highlights of my life. Rest In Peace, Haven, and take a horseback ride for me," Handy wrote.