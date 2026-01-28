Former Utah meteorologist killed in Idaho plane crash

EMMETT, Idaho — Roland Steadham, a meteorologist who spent many years working in the Salt Lake City TV news market, died Tuesday in a small plane crash.

Steadham was the chief meteorologist for CBS 2 Boise. He was one of the two victims in a plane crash in the Payette River, the station confirmed.

He previously worked as the chief meteorologist at KUTV and ABC4 in Salt Lake. He also attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University.

Authorities say the aircraft, registered to Northwest Registered Agent LLC, struck a power line before crashing onto an icy section of the river in the Black Canyon area.

Shortly after the crash, first responders with the Gem County Sheriff's Office and Gem County Fire & EMS were dispatched to the jet ski park turnout on the Payette River. Once on the scene, they discovered that two male passengers had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The other victim has yet to be identified.

Steadham enjoyed a distinguished 35-year career in meteorology, serving communities in Florida, Utah, and Idaho. An avid pilot, he logged more than 3,000 flight hours. He attended BYU and the U of U before completing the Mississippi State Meteorology Program. Steadham earned the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

Steadham was 67 years old. He is survived by his wife and six daughters.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.