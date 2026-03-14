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Search underway for missing 11-year-old Bluffdale girl, few details released

Missing Bluffdale girl
Bluffdale Police Department
Photo of missing Bluffdale girl
Missing Bluffdale girl
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BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help in a search for a missing 11-year-old Bluffdale girl, although few details about the child have been released.

The Bluffdale Police Department shared a photo of the girl on social media late Friday night, but did not give her name.

According to the department, the girl was last seen by Hidden Valley Middle School and is believed to be on foot. She is wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, and pink pants.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact Bluffdale police dispatch at (801)798-5600.

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