Former Weber County attorney and judge Dee Smith passes away

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Dee Smith, a former Weber County Attorney and Ogden Justice Court judge, has died.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office announced the "sudden loss" of Smith in a Facebook post Sunday. The cause of his death was not given.

"For many years Dee has been an extremely diligent public servant in many ways," the sheriff's office wrote. "Dee has been influential in the careers of so many law enforcement officers, who will be forever grateful. Dee it was a honor and pleasure to know you. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Dee’s family and all those impacted by his passing."

Smith also ran for Utah Attorney General in 2012.