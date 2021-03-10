Founder of Salt Lake City's Caputo's Market & Deli dies

SALT LAKE CITY — Tony Caputo, the founder of one of Salt Lake City's most popular delis, died Wednesday at the age of 72.

In a post to social media, Matt Caputo, Tony's son, said his father passed away just after midnight.

"It was quite sudden and we are still reeling, so this is hard to put into words," wrote Matt.

Caputo opened Caputo's Market & Deli in downtown Salt Lake City in 1997. He opened the restaurant after previously being laid off from his best friend's importing business, the Deseret News wrote in 2017.

Over the next two decades, Caputo's became one of the city's iconic eateries and markets, making its founder beloved by family, friends and customers.

"Since I was a small boy, I've always known the love he showed to everyone would be reciprocated by our community to the whole Caputo family. I've never known a more loved person. Thank you all," said Matt Caputo.