Four dead after plane crash near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Four people are dead after a single engine plane crashed five miles outside of Cedar City.

According to a press release sent out early Sunday morning, a call came in before 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening reporting a fire along SR-14, five miles east of Cedar City.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Color County Fire responded to the scene, where they discovered the burning remains of a single engine fixed wing aircraft that was occupied by four people, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now working to identify the four victims and notify next-of-kin.