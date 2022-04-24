Watch
Four dead after plane crash near Cedar City

A photo of the crash site released by the Iron County Sheriff's Office. A plume of white smoke rises from behind a myriad of trees and bushes.
Iron County Sheriff's Office
A photo from the scene of the crash released by Iron County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:12 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 10:12:56-04

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Four people are dead after a single engine plane crashed five miles outside of Cedar City.

According to a press release sent out early Sunday morning, a call came in before 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening reporting a fire along SR-14, five miles east of Cedar City.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Color County Fire responded to the scene, where they discovered the burning remains of a single engine fixed wing aircraft that was occupied by four people, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now working to identify the four victims and notify next-of-kin.

