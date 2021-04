SALT LAKE CITY — Four people required hospital care after a rollover crash in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the rollover crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at 400 N Redwood Rd.

Photos taken at the scene show an SUV and a pickup truck were involved in the crash. The circumstance leading to the crash and the conditions of the victims were not immediately released.

