Four Washington City teens located in Southern California

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Four Washington City teens that were reported as runaways this week have been located in Southern California after their digital trail was followed by police.

The four teens were found Friday morning in a motel in Blythe, a city 200 miles east of Los Angeles, according to the St. George News. Three of the teens were believed to be traveling together, while the fourth was not originally connected to the group.

Among the teens found was a boy who was reportedly assaulted in the parking lot of Crimson Cliffs High School this week. Video of the assault went viral, leading YouTube to pull the content for violating guidelines.

Police were alerted by one of the parents after seeing their child had used a credit card at a gas station in Blythe. Officers with the Blythe Police Department found a truck matching the description of the one the teens were traveling in behind a motel.

The Washington City Police Department says the teens have all been returned safely to their parents.