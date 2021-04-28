Fourth Utah man charged in connection with U.S. Capitol riots appears in Federal Court

TOQUERVILLE, Utah — The fourth Utah man accused of participating in the US Capitol insurrection was scheduled to appear virtually in federal court Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13, Willard “Jake” Peart came to the FBI with an attorney two weeks after the incident and before investigators were looking for him.

Peart declined to comment to FOX 13 News about the charges Wednesday, but it appears he has been cooperating with investigators months before he was charged.

Read - Fourth Utah man charged with participating in U.S. Capitol riot

Peart lives in Toquerville and is a well-known real estate agent Washington County and father of five.

For nearly four years, Peart served on the Toquerville Planning Commission beginning in 2015. Meeting minutes show he would occasionally lead commissioners in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Department of Justice investigators said Peart admitted to going to the nation’s capitol for a President Trump rally.

They say the 45-year-old confessed he went into the capitol near the Senate Chamber and was chanting and yelling out for politicians. At one point, he is seen on camera wrapped in a red Trump flag.

Read - 'It breaks my heart' - Romney comments on insurrection at US Capitol

In court documents, an FBI agent wrote Peart intended to disrupt the Electoral College certification. “While inside, Peart’s conduct was disorderly and disruptive,” the agent wrote. “At no time did Peart have permission to be inside the US Capitol Building.”

Surveillance shows Peart interacting with FBI agents who escorted him out of the building.

Peart joins three other Uthans charged with their alleged involvement on January 6, including a St. George man, a former Salt Lake City Police Officer, and political activist.