SALT LAKE CITY — Several FOX 13 News viewers reported seeing a strange line of lights in the sky Sunday night.

Here’s a photo from Debbie Jones in Lehi.

Debbie Jones, Lehi.

Paul Elliott from Alpine sent this video.

Strange lights over Utah

The lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com.

While the satellite string is often mistaken for a UFO, it's not the first time it has appeared in the Utah sky.