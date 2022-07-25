SALT LAKE CITY — If you saw a line of bright star-like lights moving across the sky above the Salt Lake area Sunday night, you're not alone.

But it's also not the first time that Starlink, a chain of satellites operated by SpaceX, has been mistaken for a possible extra-terrestrial occurrence.

Elon Musk's company launched the satellites that provide internet to select areas of the world, and they have continued to launch more over the past several years.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai once even referred to Starlink as a "satellite constellation."

According to findstarlink.com, the train-like formation of satellites was visible from Logan to Salt Lake City to St. George around 10:20 p.m. The website classified it as "good visibility," and predicted that it will be visible again close to the same time over the next couple of nights around the same time.

FOX 13 News viewers also sent photos and videos of the man-made phenomenon in the sky on Friday night.

We have also reported these sightings in December, May and February of 2021.