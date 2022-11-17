Watch Now
FOX 13's Candy Cane Corner helps make the season bright

FOX 13
Posted at 9:23 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 11:41:31-05

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Join FOX 13 all day Thursday as we celebrate the holidays on Candy Cane Corner, with a mission is to help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness. Donations received throughout the day will benefit The Road Home, Volunteers of America — Utah, and First Step House.

Collection sites can be found at Les Schwab locations in South Jordan and Ogden, or you can CLICK HERE to donate.

9:35 a.m.

FOX 13's Spencer Joseph kicks off all-day live coverage on Facebook from Candy Cane Corner.

9:15 a.m.

Look who popped in all the way from the North Pole! Mrs. Claus joined Damon Yauney to help get things going at Candy Cane Corner!

Mrs. Claus visits

7:40 a.m.

UNITS Storage talks how they want to fill their units full of toys and gifts for those who need them during the holiday season.

CCC Donations

