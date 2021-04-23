Free pet adoptions at Humane Society of Utah during 'Spring into Love'

MURRAY — There's no better time to adopt a furry friend than now as the Humane Society of Utah will waive all adoption fees during its "Spring into Love" event.

Beginning Monday through Friday, April 30, all fees will be waived for those looking to adopt a pet. Mountain America Credit Union is sponsoring the event and will cover all adoption fees.

Those looking to adopt must first CLICK HERE to make an appointment before heading to the the Humane Society of Utah at 4242 South 300 West in Murray.

More than 300 animals have been saved through adoption events since 2018. The adoptions not only find new homes for pets, it also clears much-needed kennel space.

Anyone who attends must wear face masks and maintain social distance.