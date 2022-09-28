Friends, family remember man killed in South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Loved ones are grieving after a heartbreaking shooting in South Salt Lake late Monday night, trying to make sense of what happened.

Police have identified the man who died in the officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Robert Avenue and 400 East as Jebb Muir, but his family wants him to be remembered as a loving son, husband and friend.

"There wasn't a single time where people would walk away and not feel seen by him or loved by him," said Rachel Willford, a friend of the family.

"A loving, caring individual with struggles within we'll never understand," said Jebb's father, Jack.

Muir's parents and friends say he was so loved in their community and devoted himself to a life of service.

"He was always the one who would show up with a smile," said Willford. "A little bit more on the quiet side, he was the guy who you would always see at the grill, barbequing for hundreds of people or serving with the kids."

Tony Mallen, a friend of Muir's, says they've been best friends since he came to Utah in 1999, making a impact not only on his life, but the lives of those around him.

"He helped me just change my life, just by being him. Not doing anything, just being him," said Mallen. "I learned how to be honest, the most important thing from Jebb."

Loved ones said Muir tried getting help with his struggling mental health, saying he wasn't himself and that they took him to the hospital at times.

"He was evaluated, he had no drugs or alcohol in his system, they couldn't see any reason to keep him so they sent him home," said Jebb's mother, Patty Muir. "I felt like he needed to be on a psych hold or something that could help with whatever was going on in his mind."

“This complete breakdown from him, from a man who is so about kindness and love, to hear that he went through a stage of anger and essentially paranoia, thinking things were going on and accusing people of things that did not take place,” said Willford.

On Monday evening, just hours before the shooting, officers came to Muir's house to do wellness check after his family expressed concerns that he had a gun and could hurt himself.

"He's been in rehab, tried so hard to work through the issues," said Jack Muir. "We've tried with him, there's always the what-if's, and should-haves and could-haves."

"I think we're all going to say there's no blame pointing, but there's a breakdown in the system in this," said Willford.

Muir's friends and family hope no one else has to go through this pain.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Utah Crisis Line: 801-587-3000

