Friends of Draper shooting victim look for answers

The second victim of a weekend shooting at a party held at a Draper Airbnb has died.

Draper Police released the identities of both victims: 27-year-old Austin Powell and 21-year-old Jonathan Fuentes.

Maria Garnica says she met Powell a few years ago.

"Just probably one of the nicest guys I have ever met. He was just super supportive as a friend, he was a really good dad to his daughter, and he was my best friend," Maria said.

On Monday afternoon, Maria and her sister Hailee came out to the home where Powell was shot and killed.

"He was an amazing friend, he was always very supportive and very caring, and always loving," Hailee said.

The Garnicas were visibly emotional when talking about Powell, who they say is probably the nicest person you would ever meet.

Hailee says she has even been in contact with his mom.

"I just feel really bad for her. She told me last night she couldn't sleep. It's just heartbreaking she has to go through that because he just wanted to make his mom happy — he loved her so much," Hailee said.

Neighbors say the owner of the home where the shooting took place had recently listed the property on Airbnb after moving out just a few weeks ago.

In a statement on Sunday, Airbnb said they deactivated the listing as their investigation continued.

Lt. Dustin Willie with the Draper Police Department says incidents like this at Airbnb rentals are common in this area.

"We don't really have problems when there's parties at Airbnbs here," he said. "This is the second that we've had a notable issue with in the years that I've been here."

Lt. Willie called this incident bizarre.

"It was kind of out of the blue," he said. "There was no previous calls for service at the party."

Those who knew the victims, like the Garnicas, are hoping no one else has to go through the pain of losing someone this way.

"It's just really sad to lose your friends to gun violence," Hailee said.

Draper Police say they are still looking for one suspect who they believe is responsible for the shooting.

They are asking anyone with any information to contact them at (801)-840-4000.