From Olympics to airport, Hoberman Arch rises again at new location

SALT LAKE CITY — A piece of art seen nearly as much as the athletes who participated in the 2002 Winter Olympics has finally found a new home in Utah.

The Hoberman Arch was unveiled Tuesday at the exit of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

During the Games, the large mechanical curtain was the backdrop of the stage where athletes received their medals. Designed by artist, architect and engineer Chuck Hoberman, the artwork was inspired by Utah’s natural stone arches.

"To have the arch permanently placed in an area that will welcome so many people to Salt Lake City is a fitting tribute for such a memorable piece of our history and a reminder of our Olympic spirit,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Salt Lake City International Airport Hoberman Arch unveiled at Salt Lake City International Airport

The arch's resurrection cost $3.79 million and features logos from the Olympic Games held in Salt Lake City. In 2002, it was the largest unfolding structure in the world, according to officials.

It sits 72-feet wide and 36-feet tall and is made up of 96 connected panels with 13,000 rivets.