Frozen food truck burned to a crisp on Wyoming freeway

Green River Fire Department
Posted at 10:09 PM, Nov 22, 2021
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — A semitrailer full of frozen food went up in flames on I-80 in Wyoming Sunday afternoon, ultimately destroying the whole truck.

Green River Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the fire near mile marker 80, about 10 miles west of the town, around 2:30 p.m. The truck was fully engulfed by the time they arrived.

GRFD, along with crews from Sweetwater County Fire Department and Granger Volunteer Fire Department, worked to put out the fire for about three hours, including making sure it stayed out.

Nobody involved in the incident or response was injured, but the truck and trailer were deemed a total loss.

