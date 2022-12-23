'Fruitcake is nasty;' Cox, Lt. Gov. debate holiday traditions

SALT LAKE CITY — In such complicated times when it's difficult to have a politician commit to any position or side, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has made one thing perfectly clear: Fruitcake is nasty.

Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson left little doubt on how they feel about certain holiday traditions in a lighthearted video shared just days before Christmas.

The state's top leaders debated topics such as favorite Christmas movies, songs and, of course, whether candy canes were delicious or a disaster. Both agreed they were mostly disaster, although there were unspecified exceptions.

When discussing the proper time to start listening to Christmas music, the governor said he usually starts at Thanksgiving, but not this season.

"It's been a rough year, so I'm just getting started," Cox said.

As far as holiday songs go, Henderson didn't mince words when saying she seconds First Lady Abby Cox's feeling that "Little Drummer Boy" is a no go at any and all times.

In a surprising move that will likely raise a few eyebrows, Cox said the new Ryan Reynolds-Will Ferrell holiday flick, "Spirited," may soon replace "A Christmas Story" as his family's go-to movie after Thanksgiving dinner.

The two discussed a number of important issues and Henderson impressed Cox by reciting all of Santa's reindeer, including Rudolph, in rapid fashion. But the highlight of the video came when the question of "Fruitcake or Eggnog" was posed.

"Fruitcake is nasty," said the governor.

"I think they're both nasty," Henderson responded.

Finally, a position that both sides of the aisle can easily agree on.