Full list of eclipse viewing parties happening across Utah

The countdown until the solar eclipse is ON and Utah is ready to celebrate the rare space phenomenon with viewing parties across the state!

EVENTS: Best 'Ring of Fire' eclipse events in Utah state parks

Here's where you can catch some eclipse fun:

MILLARD COUNTY

University of Utah Cosmic Ray Center - The University of Utah Cosmic Ray Group will be at their headquarters on main street in Delta for a viewing party. The group will have telescopes and eclipse glasses for everyone to use. Though Delta isn't at the center of the eclipse, it'll still be a great view.

PIUTE COUNTY

Marysvale Eclipse Party - The town of Marysvale is hosting a whole weekend of fun to celebrate the eclipse. There will be bull riding, live music, food trucks, zip lines, an outdoor movie, trail riding, a guided stargazing and eclipse presentation, escape rooms, barrel racing and more! The fun is happening throughout Friday and Saturday!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Hutchings Museum Institute - An eclipse party at the Hutchings Museum Institute begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday! Attendees will be able to meet with an official NASA Eclipse Ambassador, get free eclipse glasses and be entertained by activities before watching the "ring of fire" in the sky. Registration required!

The Leonardo - Included with admission on Saturday (or free for members) you can safely view the eclipse and also participate in entertaining crafts and activities. Free solar eclipse glasses for the first 75 guests. The event is happening from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Gateway - An eclipse extravaganza will be hosted at The Gateway Plaza in conjunction with Clark Planetarium. Experts will guide guests through the rare event and activities, games and more will make this a memorable event for families. Glasses are available for purchase ahead of time for $3 a pair. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.

Whitmore Library - Head to the Whitmore Branch of the Salt Lake County Library for a viewing party from 10 a.m. until noon! The library is going to section off a piece of grass on the front lawn where everyone can bring chairs and campout to watch the eclipse Saturday morning. Clark Planetarium will be at the event with telescopes, crafts and punch-hole viewers. There will also be glasses available to share between families while supplies last.

Kearns Library - From 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning, head to the Kearns Library for a viewing party with free glasses while supplies last!

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Canyon Country Discovery Center - This 3-day festival is packed with fun at the Canyon Country Discovery Center in Monticello. Tickets are required and various packages include a dinner, concert, lecture, dark sky stargazing, breakfast, eclipse viewing and more.

SANPETE COUNTY

Snow College - With hands-on science activities, free eclipse glasses, telescopes, binoculars, T-shirts for sale and more, this event at Snow College will be one to remember. There will also be food trucks, and various groups on site to educate everyone on all things space. The event is happening from 9 a.m. until noon.

UTAH COUNTY

Thanksgiving Point - Included with admission to the museum of Natural Curiosity on Saturday morning, Thanksgiving Point will have activities and more for the eclipse followed by a viewing party with glasses. Admission is required, but the eclipse fun is only happening from 9-11 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY

Hanksville Eclipse Viewing - Hanksville is going all out on Friday and Saturday with eclipse fun! There will be live music, a sunrise 5K event, local vendors and booths, treats, art and more. Activities are happening on Friday night and beginning at 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning.