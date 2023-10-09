Best 'Ring of Fire' eclipse events in Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — To avoid suffering major FOMO during this weekend's big solar eclipse, several Utah state parks are holding events to make sure everyone gets a chance to see the "Ring of Fire."
Starting early Saturday morning, a wide swath of central and southern Utah will be directly in the path of the annular eclipse in which the moon will nearly block out the sun, leaving just a stunning ring of light.
The moon will start its slow journey across the sun beginning around 9 a.m. MST, so those looking to catch a good glimpse should plan early as many places are expected to be extremely crowded.
ECLIPSE TIME LINE (estimated)
- Partial eclipse begins: 9:09 a.m.
- Annularity begins: 10:26 a.m.
- Maximum eclipse: 10:28 a.m.
- Annularity ends: 10:39 a.m.
- Partial eclipse ends: 11:56 a.m.
Below are the Utah State Parks holding eclipse events, with some more intricate than others.
FULL ECLIPSE ZONE EVENTS:
- Anasazi State Park
- Edge of the Cedards State Park Museum
- Escalante Petrified Forest State Park
- Fremont Indian State Park & Museum
- Goblin Valley State Park
- Goosenecks State Park
- Kodachrome State Park
- Millsite State Park
- Otter Creek State Park
- Palisade State Park
- Piute State Park
- Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum
- Yuba State Park
JUST OUTSIDE FULL ECLIPSE ZONE EVENTS:
- Antelope Island State Park
- Dead Horse Point State Park
- Frontier Homestead State Park Museum
- Green River State Park
- Huntington State Park
- Utahraptor State Park
While the events are mainly free, many of the parks have entry fees and in some locations, annual passes will not be accepted.