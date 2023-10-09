Best 'Ring of Fire' eclipse events in Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — To avoid suffering major FOMO during this weekend's big solar eclipse, several Utah state parks are holding events to make sure everyone gets a chance to see the "Ring of Fire."

Starting early Saturday morning, a wide swath of central and southern Utah will be directly in the path of the annular eclipse in which the moon will nearly block out the sun, leaving just a stunning ring of light.

The moon will start its slow journey across the sun beginning around 9 a.m. MST, so those looking to catch a good glimpse should plan early as many places are expected to be extremely crowded.

ECLIPSE TIME LINE (estimated)



Partial eclipse begins: 9:09 a.m.

Annularity begins: 10:26 a.m.

Maximum eclipse: 10:28 a.m.

Annularity ends: 10:39 a.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 11:56 a.m.

Below are the Utah State Parks holding eclipse events, with some more intricate than others.

FULL ECLIPSE ZONE EVENTS:



JUST OUTSIDE FULL ECLIPSE ZONE EVENTS:



Antelope Island State Park

Dead Horse Point State Park

Frontier Homestead State Park Museum

Green River State Park

Huntington State Park

Utahraptor State Park

While the events are mainly free, many of the parks have entry fees and in some locations, annual passes will not be accepted.