Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Full Pink Moon to rise over Utah on Easter weekend

Pink Moon.jpg
Aung Shine Oo / Associated Press
A view of the 'super pink moon' in 2020
Pink Moon.jpg
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 17:29:58-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A full pink moon will bring Easter weekend in Utah an extra glow.

NASA reports full peak of the pink moon will take place Saturday at 12:55, but actually began appearing early Friday morning. It will continue to rise through early Monday.

The Pink Moon is the Old Farmer’s Almanac nickname for April’s full moon. According to the Almanac, the “Pink Moon” got its name because it often corresponds with the early springtime blooms of creeping phlox, a flower native to northern and eastern North America.

NASA notes that April’s full moon is also sometimes referred to as “the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, the Fish Moon, the Paschal Moon.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere