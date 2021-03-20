Fundraiser held for wounded Provo Police officer

FAIRFIELD, Utah — Close to 20 people braved the cold temperatures and soggy conditions Saturday, all to raise money for Provo Police Officer John Oseguera who was shot and wounded in the line of duty just over three weeks ago.

"Rain, snow, sleet, we're here and we love you," said event organizer Rick Washington.

The event — part shooting competition, part fundraiser — was held at the FARM Shooting Range outside of Fairfield.

"We've got some military folks, we've got some veterans out here," said Jorge Garcia. "We've got some officers out here as well shooting during this competition."

Washington organized the event as a way to show support for Oseguera and raise money for his family.

"We can't give them enough credit and enough support," Washington added. "Without our support, it's hard for them to go to their job every day and put [their life] on the line."

Garcia, general manager of the Super Chix restaurant in American Fork, provided food for the event. He said he came to show support for both Oseguera and law enforcement across the state.

"Every officer goes out there and puts themselves on the line," Garcia said. "So yeah, this is just a very small way to be part of something positive."

Competitors paid $20 to enter the event to see who could get the most hits on a target 400 yards away.

"A lot of police officers get a lot of hate, and I think it's really good to go out and support them and show them that there is people who have their back and who appreciate what they do," said competitor Paul Cayton. "You know, they put their lives on the line every day just for us, and we couldn't be more grateful."

Although the rain stopped a few people from coming, Washington said he appreciates everyone who put in effort to make the event happen.

"We've gotten a tremendous amount of support, so it's just not the guys and gals out here — there's other people behind the scenes who've also helped out," he added.

Oseguera was released from the hospital on March 4 and is continuing to recover from his injuries.

"Our prayers are with him and with his family," Garcia said. "We know that families as well go through a lot of stress to know that their member is out there putting their life on the line as well."

Washington was able to raise hundreds of dollars for Oseguera and his family. Less than he had hoped, but he said the show of support is what really matters.