Provo officer shot twice released from hospital

PROVO, Utah — Less than a week after being shot twice by an erratic suspect, a Provo police officer was released from the hospital Thursday.

Officer John Oseguera was saluted by colleagues from several law enforcement agencies as he left Utah Valley Hospital. Staff members from the hospital also applauded Oseguera as he left.

Osegeura suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities during a confrontation with Keith Justin Taylor at the Vista Ridge Apartments on Feb. 25. Taylor was arrested on three first-degree felony counts of attempted aggravated murder, as well as one third-degree count of felony discharge of a firearm.

Police were called to the scene after receiving calls of an armed man acting erratically.

After being transported to the hospital, Oseguera underwent surgery for the gunshot wounds and shrapnel to the head. Before he arrived at the hospital, Oseguera called his wife to tell her that he loved her.