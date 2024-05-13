Funeral and procession Monday honors fallen Santaquin Sgt. Bill Hooser

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A funeral and procession Monday will honor the life and legacy of Sgt. Bill Hooser of the Santaquin Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty one week ago.

The funeral is open to the public and will be held at the UCCU Events Center at Utah Valley University at 10 a.m.

After the program, a procession will escort Hooser's body to Santaquin, winding through the town before ending at Santaquin City Cemetery.

As the procession leaves Orem, Southbound lanes of I-15 will be shut down for an hour or more. Utah Highway Patrol warned that drivers should be prepared for traffic and recommends avoiding the area completely.

Similarly, The Utah Department of Transportation said I-15 will be closed from about noon to 1 p.m. for the procession. They warned that major delays would persist throughout the afternoon.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News will stream the funeral services on-air and on fox13now.com beginning at 10 a.m.

Family, representatives from the Santaquin City Police Department and Utah Governor Spencer Cox are among those expected to make remarks during the service.

On Sunday, the community gathered at Apple Valley Elementary School for a public visitation ahead of the funeral.

Halls were lined with "thank you" drawings and notes from students of all ages and tables full of pictures, flowers and photos depicted Hooser's life as a police officer, dad, brother, husband and friend.

"He died doing a job that he loved," said his brother, Randy Hooser during Sunday night's event. "But I guess the important thing is he was more than just a cop."

Hooser was killed Sunday, May 5 after he was hit by a semi-truck driver who fled from the scene, officials reported. Michael Aaron Jayne, 41, was later arrested in connection to the case.

READ: Trucker who killed Santaquin officer was holding woman captive before traffic stop, court documents allege